Davie Police searching for man who tried stealing from Target

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie Police need the public’s help in identifying a man who tried stealing pricey electronics from a retail store.

Police said the crook tried to shoplift a TV, drone and a hoverboard from a Target along the 5800 block of South University Drive, back in November.

Do you recognize this guy? He attempted to steal expensive merchandise from a #Davie Target in Nov 2018. He fled in a black Honda Civic. Call @crimestoppers2 954-493-TIPS (8477) or #DaviePolice 954-693-8200 if you have any information. pic.twitter.com/mfqvTwhhz2 — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) January 25, 2019

Surveillance cameras captured the electronics in his shopping cart.

According to police, the crook took off empty-handed in a black Honda Civic.

If you have any information on this attempted theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

