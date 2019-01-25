Davie Police searching for man who tried stealing from Target

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie Police need the public’s help in identifying a man who tried stealing pricey electronics from a retail store.
Police said the crook tried to shoplift a TV, drone and a hoverboard from a Target along the 5800 block of South University Drive, back in November.
Surveillance cameras captured the electronics in his shopping cart.
According to police, the crook took off empty-handed in a black Honda Civic.
If you have any information on this attempted theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.
