Davie police search for Sprint burglar

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a burglar who targeted a Sprint store in Davie.

Surveillance video shows the thief shattering the glass of one of the front doors.

The theft happened Oct. 1 at a store near Southwest 26th Street and South University Drive.

Officials said the burglar got away with several sets of wireless speakers.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

