Davie police searching for man who stole purse at cemetery, used credit cards at Walgreens

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole a purse at a cemetery then used the credit cards at Walgreens in Plantation.

The victim was said to have been attending a funeral at a cemetery in the area of State Road 84 and Davie Road on Feb. 16 when she returned to her car and found one of the windows smashed and her purse missing.

Officials said a few hours after the burglary, a man was caught on camera using one of the victim’s cards at a Walgreens in the area of West Broward Boulevard and North Nob Hill Road.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.