Davie Police search for 2 suspected of being members of organized crime ring

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two men who, they believe, are part of an organized crime ring targeting the trucking industry.

Davie Police released surveillance video of the two men stealing a tractor-trailer back in the early morning hours of May 29.

A white four-door Jeep Wrangler could be seen pulling up to the scene, located along Southwest 52nd Street and North State Road 7, where the truck driver parked the vehicle overnight.

Shortly after, a white semi-trailer arrived on scene.

The two men are then seen walking around the tractor-trailer, attempting to gain entry into the cabin.

The subjects were able to drive the auto transport tractor, with the trailer attached, away from the scene.

The trailer is said to be worth $400,000.

The vehicle was later found abandoned on Interstate 75 near Naples. The auto transport trailer, which was empty at the time, still remains missing.

Everfleet LLC is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the men in the surveillance video.

One of the crooks was last seen wearing an orange hat and orange long-sleeved shirt. The other man was seen wearing a black hat and blue T-shirt.

If you have any information on this trailer theft, call 305-642-0078 or 305-842-9858.

