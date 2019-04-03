Davie police release new footage showing 2 cars were purposely set on fire

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video released by Davie police shows the fire that engulfed two cars was intentional.

Fire rescue crews worked to put out the flames that engulfed the cars in the King Manor Mobile Home Park near Southwest Seventh Street and 126th Terrace on Tuesday.

According to officials, a small compact car drove by the house on Monday before driving by a second time.

When the car drove by the house the second time, a small incendiary device was thrown out of the car and landed underneath one of the cars parked in front of the mobile home.

Surveillance video caught a small fire erupting beneath the car, which was said to have caused minor damage.

The following day, a pickup truck was caught on camera driving by the residence before making a second drive through the neighborhood.

On the second lap, one person could be seen on camera getting out of the car and walking around one of the cars in the driveway.

Minutes later, an explosion of fire erupted that ended up causing major damage to both vehicles.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene just before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday where the scorched cars could be seen being towed away.

If you have any information on this act of arson, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

