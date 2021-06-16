DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed suspect has been hospitalized after officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect after they were called to a domestic disturbance in Davie.

The officer-involved shooting happened at Park City West, off State Road 84 and south of Interstate 595 between Hiatus and Nob Hill roads, just after 6:20 p.m., Wednesday.

According to Davie Police, before officers arrived, the suspect fired shots at an unoccupied car near a home.

Two officers then encountered the armed suspect in the neighborhood, and during the encounter, the officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, according to police.

Police said the suspect was hit by at least one bullet. The suspect was transported to a local hospital, has since underwent surgery and is expected to recover, police said. It is not yet known if the suspect is a man or a woman.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene of the shooting.

The officers involved in the shooting were not injured and have been placed on administrative leave. A photo posted on the Neighbors App showed one officer holding what appeared to be a firearm.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the officer-involved shooting.

