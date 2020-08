DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located an elderly man who went missing out of Davie.

Davie Police said 75-year-old Lionel Sterling was last seen walking out of his home, located at 15840 Cobblestone Court, at 8:35 p.m., Sunday.

Sterling has Alzheimer’s and did not leave his home with his medication.

He was located on Monday morning in good health.

