DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a 12-year-old missing out of Davie.

Zariah Ajon was last seen leaving her home at around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Detectives said the 12-year-old was communicating with an unknown subject through Snapchat.

On Monday morning, police said Ajon was found.

