DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Davie Police Department pedaled its way into local children’s hearts in the spirit of the holidays.

The law enforcement agency hosted its third annual Christmas bike giveaway at the Davie Police Athletic League, Sunday.

7News cameras captured children picking out their new bikes.

Organizers said the event aims to bring joy to less fortunate families.

Davie Police Sgt. Dwaymon Cason, who put together the event, said this is his way of giving back to his community, adding that no taxpayer funds were used for the giveaway.

“Donations from the department and myself, different companies, different other police departments, and we pool money together … and we give them bikes for Christmas,” he said.

One hundred bicycles in total will be given away this year.

A foundation Cason created, A Unique Learning Experience, LLC, also helped fund the bikes.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.