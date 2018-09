DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officers in Davie came to the rescue when a man was found stranded with his animals.

Davie Police said they spotted the man walking with his horses along State Road 7, Thursday evening.

The man said his horses were too tired to walk the rest of the way home.

Officers assisted by bringing in a trailer and hauling them back to the barn.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.