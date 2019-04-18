Davie Police Department swears in new chief

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Davie Police Department now officially has a Chief of Police.

The appointment of Dale Engle as Davie Police Chief was announced at the Town Council Meeting on Wednesday.

“Chief Engle has proven to be compassionate, trustworthy, knowledgeable of police operations and genuinely shows interest in others. He is receptive to ideas, approachable, friendly, motivational and has an uncanny ability as a decision maker among his other traits,” Davie Town Administrator Richard Lemack said.

Engle was sworn in by Davie Mayor Judy Paul.

He had been serving as the acting Chief of Police since January and has been a part of the Davie Police Department for over 20 years.

