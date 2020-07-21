Davie Police Chief resigns following controversial administrative leave

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Davie Police Chief has resigned and gone into retirement after making controversial comments about a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy’s death.

Dale Engle served on the department for more than two decades.

His departure comes shortly after being placed on administrative leave.

A police union accused the former chief of blaming former BSO deputy Shannon Bennett’s death from COVID-19 complications on his sexual orientation.

The union claimed Engle said Bennett died as a result of being “homosexual who attended homosexual sexual events.”

Bennett, a 12-year veteran of the force, passed away on April 3.

