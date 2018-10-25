Davie police arrest man accused of stealing over $10K in rental property scam

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in a rental property scam.

Officers arrested James Stote, charging him with several counts of fraud and grand theft.

Stote allegedly accepted deposits from at least four people after he posted a rental property on Craigslist.

Police said Stote would accept the money, then push back the “move in” date before refusing to meet with them again.

Detectives said the deposits amounted to over $10,000 combined.

Investigators believe there may be more victims. If you believe you may have been a victim, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

