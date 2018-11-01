Davie police arrest HIV-positive man accused of lewd and lascivious acts with 14-year-old girl

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Davie have arrested an HIV-positive man accused of having sex with a teenage girl.

According to police, 55-year-old William Charles Bell had sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Bell is HIV-positive and admitted to having unprotected sex with the victim.

The girl is the daughter of Bell’s ex-wife.

Police also said they found a number of child porn images, including photos of him having sex with children.

Police are concerned there may be more victims who have not yet come forward.

Bell has been charged with lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor, allowing a child to engage in sexual acts and showing pornography to a minor.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

