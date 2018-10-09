Davie police: 15-year-old student responsible for calling in school threats

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have identified a 15-year-old student as the person responsible for calling threats to shoot up several South Florida schools on Monday.

According to police, detectives located the 15-year-old male student within an hour after he called in a threat to “shoot up” Nova High School, Cocoa High in Cocoa and John F. Kennedy Middle School in North Miami Beach.

Police said during the interview with the teen, detectives discovered the boy was deemed intellectually disabled.

It remains unclear if the boy was arrested or charged. However, the information has been sent to the Broward County State Attorney’s juvenile division.

