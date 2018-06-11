Davie park closed to public after fatal gator attack

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Davie park will remain closed after a deadly alligator attack.

Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park near Stirling Road and Southwest 58th Avenue will remain closed to the public until further notice.

On Friday, 46-year-old Shizuka Matsuki was killed by an alligator as she walked her dogs near the lake.

Trappers pulled a 12-foot gator from the water and confirmed that it was the animal that attacked her.

Residents who live near the park have expressed fear that more gators could be living in the lake.

