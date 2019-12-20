Davie officer shoots himself while attempting to shoot charging dog

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Davie officer has shot himself accidentally while attempting to shoot a dog that was charging towards him.

The officer was in the area of Northeast 116th Street and 12th Avenue when authorities said a dog charged towards him at around 2:30 a.m., Friday.

In an attempt to shoot at the dog, he suffered a gunshot wound to the hand. His injuries are said to be not life-threatening.

Surveillance footage from a nearby doorbell camera shows the moments after the incident as other officers and fire rescue crews responded to the scene.

The dog was grazed by the bullet and is said to be OK.

