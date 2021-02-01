Davie man wins $15 million from lottery scratch-off

A Davie man is now celebrating his newfound wealth after he won $15 million from a scratch-off ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, Chad Lucas, 32, claimed a $15 million top prize from the $15,000,000 GOLD RUSH SPECIAL EDITION Scratch-Off game.

Lottery officials said he purchased the ticket from a Texaco in Fort Lauderdale.

Lucas chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $10,440,000.

The retailer will also receive a $30,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

