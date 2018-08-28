Davie man charged with robbery faces judge for 2nd time in a month

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Davie man faced a judge for the second time in a month.

Robert Gonzalez went before judge, Tuesday, after he was charged with robbery.

Officials said the 28-year-old was captured on surveillance video violently attacking another man at a convenience store in Davie, less than two weeks ago.

Gonzalez was also charged with aggravated assault with a firearm last month.

He’s currently being held on $15,000 bond.

