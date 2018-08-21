Davie jiu-jitsu instructor arrested for inappropriate conduct with minor

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie Police have arrested a jiu-jitsu instructor accused of having an inappropriate relationship with one of his students.

Officers arrested 35-year-old Joao Da Silva, charging him with lewd and lascivious misconduct against two juvenile victims.

Da Silva is the owner and an instructor at Raiva Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, which is located at 8234 W. State Road 84, in Davie.

Police said a third victim is also involved in the case. However, that incident is being investigated by Hollywood Police and charges are pending.

