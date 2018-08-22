Davie jiu-jitsu instructor accused of fondling students hit with additional charge

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Davie jiu-jitsu instructor accused of sexually assaulting two minors during class has been hit with an additional charge.

Hollywood Police charged 34-year-old Joao Da Silva with sexual assault of a minor after, they said, he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old student of his after he told her he would show her how to be with a man.

Police said the incident happened when Da Silva went to the beach with a group of students.

Da Silva already faces additional counts of lewd and lascivious molestation and sexual assault on a minor after he was accused of grabbing the breasts of a 13-year-oled and 15-year-old at RAVIA Jiu Jitsu.

He appeared in bond court Wednesday morning and was denied bond on one count, and $75,000 each for the other three charges. He has also been ordered to stay away from the victims’ homes and schools.

