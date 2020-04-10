Davie gym livestreaming workout sessions for children at home via Zoom

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Davie gym has been livestreaming some workout sessions for children who have been staying home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Heidi Bowser, a coach at the Playground Broward Gym, has been training children for years and is a former powerlifting champion.

“They need some type of normalcy in their life, and they look forward to it,” she said. “I think it’s most important that you not only keep a routine that they’re used to but because they’re sitting all day. I’m sure the parents are happy for that hour that I can give them that they’re just looking at me, and they’re doing something. They’re active, and we’re finding that from the parents that they’re in a better mood because they’re doing something instead of just sitting in the house.”

Bowser conducts the workouts via Zoom for children between 6 and 13 years old, four to five times per week since the gym was forced to close.

As Bowser barks out the workout routine, she has a couple of children apart from each other demonstrating the movements for the children following at home.

The participants are stretching and have some form of weight training, even if they do not have weights at home.

“Some of the kids that are younger, they didn’t know what to use for an overhead press or shoulder press,” Bowser said. “They use something in the house or even a book. A backpack is usually 15 pounds, take your backpack.”

Steve Bowser, the gym’s owner, said following a trainer through a workout via Zoom or any other livestream platforms could continue for children, even after gyms reopen.

“Think about it: there’s kids that are home schooled, so some kids or some parents may actually enjoy the fact they can go into a portal or go onto an online program and have access to an actual coach that can teach them an at-home training program for their kid,” he said.

Outside of the Zoom program for children, the Bowsers have found out that children from all over are joining in on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.