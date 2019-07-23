Davie family captures arrest of 2 men on cellphone video in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested two men and detained three after officers found a gun, drugs and drug paraphernalia inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in Miami Beach.

A Davie family of seven recorded the arrest on cellphone video while traveling along Ocean Drive at Ninth Street, Sunday.

Prior to the arrest, the family said they watched those in the silver Infiniti drinking and holding out bottles of liquor with their heads and bodies intermittently coming out of the sunroof while traveling north on Ocean Drive.

“Something’s going down,” a witness said. “They’re either going to start shooting, or they’re gonna get arrested.”

The police report said foot patrols found the car to be suspicious because of its dark-tinted windows, which were rolled up after the driver spotted the officers.

Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez said the driver did not immediately stop despite being told to pull over.

“They were banging on its windows,” Rodriguez said. “It kept rolling forward. They knew something was wrong. You never know what’s inside, and it’s our number one goal to keep our community safe.”

Miami Beach Police then could be seen in the video approaching the vehicle with their guns drawn.

The adults in the car said they were about to call 911, but before they did, officers closed in and pulled the three occupants out.

“They start searching the car,” a witness said.

Police said they pulled a loaded pistol, drugs and drug paraphernalia from the car, including a bag of white powder, six containers of different pills and marijuana.

Anthony Jean Pierre, 20, and Quanterius Jamaal Tigner, also 20, were arrested.

The witnesses included an 8-year-old, two 9-year-old twins and a 14-year-old boy, whose mother shared the video she shot exclusively with 7News while letting her oldest son tell the family’s story.

“This was the first time I saw a live arrest out of a car. I was, like, excited and scared,” the witness said.

Pierre and Tigner face narcotics, weapons and resisting arrest charges. They have since bonded out of jail.

