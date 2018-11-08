Davie Elementary School evacuated following smell of smoke

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students and staff were evacuated from Davie Elementary School after someone smelled smoke somewhere on campus.

Officials said the smell originated from somewhere near the cafeteria building at the school along Southwest 39th Street and Nova Road, Thursday.

7SkyForce flew over the scene, showing students lined up and patiently waiting at the basketball courts.

According to a Broward County Public Schools spokesperson, Davie Fire Rescue gave the all clear after an issue was discovered with some lighting equipment.

The students ate lunch in their classrooms while the issue was being investigated and resolved.

