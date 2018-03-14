Davie crash sends Pembroke Pines officer to hospital

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines Police officer was taken to the hospital due to a traffic crash in Davie.

Pembroke Pines Police confirmed that the officer was involved in a crash the area of Stirling Road and 160th Avenue, Wednesday evening.

Earlier this afternoon one of our uniformed PPPD Motor Units was involved in a traffic crash in Davie. He has been transported to a local hospital, and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. We thank everyone who has sent us messages of concern during this time. pic.twitter.com/XHqyTgDtzE — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) March 15, 2018

According to officials, the officer was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

The officer was treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

