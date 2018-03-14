Davie crash sends Pembroke Pines officer to hospital

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines Police officer was taken to the hospital due to a traffic crash in Davie.
Pembroke Pines Police confirmed that the officer was involved in a crash the area of Stirling Road and 160th Avenue, Wednesday evening.
According to officials, the officer was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.
The officer was treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.
