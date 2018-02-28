Davie cop who threatened ex-girlfriend with nude photos sentenced to prison

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Davie Police officer has been sentenced to time in prison after threatening to send his ex-girlfriend’s nude photos and a sex tape to colleagues.

Back in 2015, police said officer James Krey threatened to send the photos and video to other officers unless his ex-girlfriend agreed to resign her position with Davie Police.

A judge found Krey guilty of extortion during a February court hearing and on Wednesday morning, he was sentenced to 30 days in prison and three years of probation.

Krey initially faced a maximum prison sentence of 15 years.

