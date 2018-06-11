Davie adds gator warning signs to bodies of water in city

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The city of Davie is making a few changes after a woman was killed by an alligator.

The city is introducing a new public information campaign and putting up signs near open bodies of water, such as the lake at Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park.

The signs will warn of dangerous animals in the area.

This comes after a 47-year-old woman was violently attacked and killed by an alligator while walking her dogs by the lake in Davie, Friday.

