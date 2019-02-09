DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie Police and Fire Rescue reached out to the community during their annual expo show.

Families at Saturday’s event saw motorcycles, SWAT trucks and even a K-9 in action at the Davie Police Department.

Children also had the opportunity to use a fire hose and dress up like the town’s local heroes.

Officials said the event is a fun way for residents to learn about their local and state agencies.

