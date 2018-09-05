David Beckham’s MLS team unveils official name and crest

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami’s Major League Soccer team has unveiled their new crest and official name – Club Internacional de Futbol Miami.

Four years ago, we dreamt of a soccer club.

Today, we’re proud to announce the official crest of that club.

Join us on a journey that has only just begun.

THIS IS US. THIS IS MIAMI.#InterMiamiCF #ThisIsMiami #MLS pic.twitter.com/uw8QOA2lfG — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) September 5, 2018

The announcement was made Wednesday morning through all of the team’s digital platforms.

In a press release, the team stated that the name and emblem represents “Miami’s international, diverse, inclusive, creative and ambitious spirit.”

The circular logo and its light pink trim is being displayed in two pop-up murals throughout Miami – one along Northwest 24th Street and Miami Avenue in Wynwood and the second along Southwest Eighth Street and First Avenue in Downtown Miami.

At the bottom of the logo you can see the Roman numerals MMXX, which translates into the year 2020; that’s the year the team is scheduled to begin playing in Miami.

