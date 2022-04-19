DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Rachel Kerr has a painful plea for the public to the help find the driver that struck and killed her father in a hit-and-run.

“Whoever did this really needs to come forward or whoever knows about this really needs to come forward, because if it was your family, you would want peace and justice,” said Kerr. “They left him like he was just a dog on the street, could you imagine? It’s taken everything for me to be standing here in front of you guys at my most vulnerable, but I don’t care, I need justice, we need justice, my grandmother she needs justice.”

On April 4, at around 8:41 in the evening, Carl Morris who was in his early 60’s, was walking with his bicycle in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and Northwest 43rd Street when, Miami-Dade Police detectives said, he was struck by a grey Cadillac CTS-V model between the years 2016 to 2019.

The driver that hit Morris did not stop to render aid or call for help.

“Damages on the front, heavy front damage, it is a grey vehicle with some black trimming, it is a Cadillac CTS-V. We’re very active in looking for this vehicle and we would like the help of the public,” said Miami-Dade Police Det. Milian.

Morris’ daughter was out of the country when she revived the devastating call. She rushed back to the United States where she is now surrounded by grieving family members who are hurting and hoping someone comes forward with any piece of information.

“Please someone, just please come forward to help us,” said a family member.

“There’s a big void in our family, a big void,” said Kerr. “They took everything, everything.”

On Tuesday morning, Miami-Dade Police handed out flyers with a picture of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

The police are urging anyone with any information to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.