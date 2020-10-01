Daughter pleads for help in fatal Pompano Beach hit-and-run cold case

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A daughter is making a painful plea to the public over a year after her father was killed in a Pompano Beach hit-and-run.

Megan Zukowski spoke to the media at the Public Safety Building in Fort Lauderdale, Thursday morning.

Her father, 61-year-old Henry Zukowski, was struck by a vehicle while crossing East Copans Road at around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 25, 2019.

The driver did not stop and investigators said Henry was then hit by a second vehicle that was unable to stop in time.

The driver behind the wheel of the second vehicle stayed at the scene.

“All I have left of my father is in this box, and it’s not fair,” said Zukowski as she fought back tears. “Someone should speak up and say anything.”

After more than a year of grieving the loss of her father, Zukowski said her family is still waiting on justice.

“The fact that no one has come forward with any information regarding his death is just beyond me,” Zukowski said. “There is no way someone doesn’t know something or [aren’t] suspicious of anything.”

She was joined by deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office who are saying they are not giving up on finding her father’s killer, but that they also need help from the public.

“We’re looking for anything to help us continue this investigation,” said BSO detective Michael Wiley.

With no leads in the case, BSO is hoping a member of the public will come forward now.

Detectives said the hit-and-run driver was in a gray 2014 or 2015 four-door Honda Civic.

They are hoping that person’s conscience leads them to do the right thing.

“You have to take responsibility for your actions and coming forward will not only clear your conscience, it’ll help ease the burden on this family,” said Wiley.

“It’s hard enough to lose a loved one, but to lose a loved one in such a manner is indescribable. Please, if anyone knows anything, just say something. Imagine if it was someone that you cared about. You’d want closure, information, something.”

If you have any information on this fatal hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

