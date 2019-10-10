Daughter pleads for help after father killed in Pompano Beach hit-and-run

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A heartbroken daughter is speaking out after her father was killed in a hit-and-run in Pompano Beach.

On Thursday morning, Megan Zukowski met with detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office and asked for the public’s help in identifying a driver who struck and killed 61-year-old Henry Zukowski on Sept. 25.

Officials said on that night, a Honda Civic was traveling westbound on the 1100 block of East Copans Road at approximately 5:35 a.m.

In an attempt to avoid hitting a pedestrian as he crossed the road, the driver swerved into the left lane but still ended up hitting him.

Zukowski was left in the middle of the roadway and the driver behind the wheel of the Civic fled the scene.

The driver behind a Toyota Camry traveling on the same road was not able to stop in time and also struck Zukowski.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded and pronounced Zukowski deceased on scene.

The driver behind the wheel of the Camry remained on scene and cooperated with detectives.

“I understand the first person that hit him must have been so scared themselves, and that’s my guess why they ran but it’s not right to [not] come forward and say something,” said Zukowski. “My family can’t start to move on without knowing.”

Officials said Zukowski was not in the pedestrian crosswalk when he crossed the road. His daughter said he was walking to a nearby convenience store to buy a pack of cigarettes.

Investigators are searching for a metallic gray 2014 or 2015 four-door Honda Civic that is missing the passenger side mirror.

The vehicle may also have damage to the passenger front side door and fender.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

