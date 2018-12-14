Daughter of man killed in Cutler Bay gas station crash questions officers’ response

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman mourning for her father after he was fatally struck at a Cutler Bay gas station is questioning the actions of the officers upon watching the surveillance video.

Nancy Hall lost her father, Charles Taylor, in a horrific crash after a driver lost control and slammed into him while he was on his bicycle at a Shell gas station on March 30.

She was able to see the surveillance video in November. Hall said that what happened after the crash has made the loss even more painful.

Cameras captured the whole incident at the gas station located along U.S. 1 and Southwest 186th Street in Cutler Bay.

7News stopped the video at the moment of impact and picks it back up as Taylor was trapped underneath the car.

“Two pedestrians pulled him out from under the vehicle, they helped him, they rendered aid,” Hall said, “but the officers that came on scene gave him no help whatsoever.”

Hall said that her 65-year-old father was killed in that crash.

“I was traumatized, I was traumatized,” she said.

After the crash, Taylor could still be seen moving. Good Samaritans tried to help until the first responders arrived, but when police get there, Hall said, nothing was done.

“He walks around and he looks and he turns and walks away,” Hall said. “The other one walks up slowly, fiddling with some gloves, and he never leans down to say, ‘Sir,’ check his pulse, nothing.”

A minute later, a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crew arrived at the scene and took Taylor to the hospital. He did not survive.

“I put flowers for him, and I put a poem,” Hall said.

A sign now stands at the scene of the crash to remember Charles Taylor.

At the time of the crash, Hall said, her father, who was suffering from cancer, had made the wrong choices.

She said he spent many nights on the street. In the initial police report, he was listed as homeless.

“Whether they are homeless or not, they should be helped. We’re human beings. Everybody should be helped,” said Hall. “Why didn’t you help him? Why didn’t you give him comfort? Why didn’t you check to see if he had a pulse? Do something. I don’t know why, why they didn’t help him?”

After 7News sent the video to the Miami-Dade Police Department, they released a statement that reads, “Whenever an incident involves extrication or specialized equipment, we leave it to the professionals in the Miami-Dade Fire Department.”

Hall said she plans to file a complaint with the department against the officers involved in the response.

