Police investigate after daughter finds father dead in Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - An investigation is currently underway after a man was found dead in Miami.

City of Miami Police officers responded to the scene along Southwest 22nd Terrace and 23rd Avenue just before 10 a.m., Wednesday.

Authorities said a woman arrived on scene and found her father unresponsive.

He pronounced dead at the scene.

