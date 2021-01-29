Daughter: 2 crooks distract mother, steal thousands in jewelry, cash

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The daughter of a Northwest Miami-Dade woman said crooks stole thousands of dollars worth of cash and jewelry by creating a ruse and distracting her before walking away with her valuables.

Rosemary Benguria said the crooks first arrived at her mother’s home asking about the recreational vehicle parked in front.

“They totally took advantage of her,” she said. “It was at least $20,000 worth of jewelry. If she would have caught them, I don’t know what the reaction could have been.”

Benguria said she has been left fuming after her 72-year-old mother became a victim of the crime. It happened on Monday at her home along Northwest 24th Avenue.

According to Benguria, a man and a woman came to her mother’s home looking to buy her RV. Then, the man asked to use the restroom, and that’s when some of her valuables were stolen.

“They asked about it,” she said. “They started looking around, all around it, inside of it, and they said they were interested in buying it. The gentleman asked to use my mother’s restroom, and he went inside. The lady starts distracting my mother with the little girl they had that’s walking around barefoot.”

Once the man entered the home, surveillance video showed the man leave the restroom and head towards her mother’s bedroom.

“He walked out of the bathroom, and he grabbed her wallet,” Benguria said. “Then, you see that he comes out and goes back in. He goes into her bedroom, and then, he goes through all of her dressers, and there she had a jewelry box full of jewelry with 18-karat gold. She had $500 in cash in her wallet. She lost her driver’s license, her social, insurance cards, everything, you name it.”

The stolen jewelry and cash is worth thousands of dollars, according to the victim’s daughter, and she hopes the video will help track down the man she believes is responsible.

“I am very upset that they took advantage of my mother,” she said. “They took advantage of the situation that she thought she was helping them because they looked like they may be in need of something.”

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.