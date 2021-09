MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The dates for the first races for Formula 1 in Miami have been released.

They will be held on May 6 through May 8 of 2022.

Practice for the FIA Formula 1 World Championship will be held on Friday. Qualifying races will be held on Saturday, and the Grand Prix will be held on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

