Dashcam video shows teen going 103 mph while leading deputies in chase in Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – Recently-released dashcam video showed a teen reaching speeds up to 103 mph while leading deputies on a chase in the Florida Keys.

The chase happened along U.S. 1 in May.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies said the 17-year-old driver of a red Mazda was speeding. When a deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop, the driver would not slow down for almost nine miles.

Eventually, the teen driver did pull over, however.

A deputy asked a passenger inside the car, “Any reason why your boy would be going 103? Any reason why he would accelerate when I turn on my lights?”

Deputies then took the teen driver and put him into the back of a police cruiser.

A deputy told the teen, “I’m going to tell you something, and you are not going to interrupt me, understand? You have the right to remain silent. Anything you say will be used against you in a court of law.”

The teen driver, his brother and two friends told deputies they were from Bay Harbor Islands and were in the Florida Keys for a fishing trip.

“Your son was going 82 mph in a 45 mph zone,” a deputy told the driver’s father via phone. “As soon as I turned on my lights, he accelerated to 103 mph and led deputies on a pursuit until he finally decided he was going to stop.”

Deputies took the teen to the Monroe County Jail, where he was taken inside and booked for fleeing and eluding.

The teen was released to his father later that night.

The other teenagers in the car were not arrested.

