Dashcam video shows pickup truck driver hitting bicyclist, fleeing scene

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WSVN) — Police in the Tampa Bay area are looking for the driver of a pickup truck who was caught on camera hitting a bicyclist.

Video from another driver’s dash cam showed 20-year-old Duncan Craver walking his bicycle through an intersection in Pinellas Park last Friday evening.

Craver stopped at the median to wait for oncoming traffic to pass. That’s when a gold Chevrolet Silverado appeared to swerve to the left before hitting Craver’s bicycle with enough force to knock him to the ground.

“I looked to my right and I saw the truck coming at me,” Craver told Fox 13. “I had no time to move or nothing.”

The Silverado briefly ended it up on the concrete median before regaining control and driving away. Other drivers stopped to help Craver as the pickup truck fled the scene.

“I had a hard time talking, (I was) making moaning noises, and just laid back,” he said. “I watched him take off.”

Craver ended up in the hospital with minor injuries.

Pinellas Park Police are now searching for the hit-and-run driver. Officers say that because Craver didn’t cross properly, it’s possible the driver wouldn’t have faced any charges had he stayed at the scene.

“The noise that is incurred from that, the jostling of the vehicle, I find it very hard to believe he didn’t know he struck something or someone,” said Pinellas Park Police Sgt. Mike Lynch.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run incident is asked to call police at (727) 369-7864.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.