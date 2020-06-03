Dashcam video shows fight between Antonio Brown, moving truck driver outside Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Recently-released dashcam video captured the moment former NFL star Antonio Brown was involved in a fight with a moving truck driver outside of his home in Hollywood.

The physical altercation happened on Jan. 21 while the driver attempted to drop off some furniture at Brown’s home.

The driver said he was still owed thousands of dollars when an argument ensued.

Moving company officials said Brown had thrown a rock at the truck prior to the start of the dashcam video, which is the first glimpse into what happened in this incident.

Brown’s girlfriend at the time could be heard trying to pay the driver and calm the situation down.

“Don’t call the police, come on,” Brown’s girlfriend said.

“I am,” the moving truck driver said.

“I’m telling you right now, look, let me pay you the money right now,” Brown’s girlfriend said. “OK, what do you want? I have change. Do you have QuickPay?”

“Yes,” the driver responded.

Then, in the windshield’s reflection, Brown, who was wearing orange shorts, comes up and apparently starts fighting with the driver, moving company officials said.

“Why do you think you can play with us? Think you can play with us?” Brown said as a fight ensued.

The driver then called 911 as Brown paced in front of the truck.

“I need to get his description,” the 911 operator said. “Yes, sir, can you hear me?”

“Yes, he is the black guy. His name: Antonio Brown, probably footballist player, NFL player,” the driver said.

The driver told the dispatcher he had been hit, and his shirt was torn.

Brown’s trainer, Glenn Holt, is accused of snatching the driver’s keys and was taken to jail on the spot.

Brown entered his house and would not come out, but he eventually turned himself in at the Broward County Jail.

He still faces several charges including burglary, battery and criminal mischief. Brown has a status hearing scheduled for later in June.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.