PALMETTO, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper prevented danger for other drivers by putting her own life at risk.

According to Fox 13, FHP trooper Toni Schuck drove into the path of danger to stop a drunk driver.

Within seconds and with no time to pause, Schuck made a split second decision to use her SUV as a barrier to protect runners participating in the Skyway 10K.

🚨HERO ALERT🚨



“There was no time to think, you have to act,” said FHP trooper Ken Watson, “and without question she was the last line of defense.”

Behind the wheel of the BMW that crashed into Schuck’s SUV was 52-year-old Kristen Watts of Sarasota.

Watson said Watts blew past road closures and law enforcement and as she got closer to the bridge, Schuck veered her SUV into the 52-year-old’s path.

“There’s no telling what would have happened had that vehicle actually reached all of those runners,” said Watson. “The bottom line is these troopers saved dozens upon dozens of lives.”

She is facing several charges including driving under the influence.

In court the following morning, when a judge asked, “Would you have any trouble coming to court?” she replied, “Well, considering I don’t have a car,” and proceeded to laugh.

Schuck is back home resting with her family and recovering from a head wound and concussion.

With 26 years of experience as a trooper, her instincts went above the call of a hero.

“For this trooper to risk her life to make sure that others would be OK is the epitome of what service is all about,” said Watson.

Watts remains in jail on a $52,000 bond.

