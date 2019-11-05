Dashcam video shows car striking pedestrian in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Dramatic dashcam vide captured the moments a car swerved into a sidewalk in Miami Gardens and struck a pedestrian before slamming into the side of a building, sending the victim to the hospital.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash along Northwest 211th Street and 37th Avenue, just after 6 a.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where MDFR crews could be seen surrounding the victim.

Moises Cordon Jr. was driving Brianna, his 16-year-old daughter, to school when his dashcam video captured the white car cut off his family’s vehicle, strike the pedestrian standing on the street corner before plowing into the structure.

“He killed him! He killed him!” Cordon is heard saying in the video.

“I thought he killed him [by] how he flipped, and I saw the scrape on his head,” he said.

In shock and distress, Cordon jumped out of his SUV to help the victim moments after the crash. He also called 911.

“He was on the floor. I told him stay on the floor,” he said.

Brianna stayed home and did not go to school because of how shaken up she was from the crash.

“I was just crying and praying for him,” she said.

Other crew members were also seen treating the driver of the white car that had crashed into a building. Officials said he suffered minor injuries from the crash.

MDFR’s Air Rescue helicopter landed on a nearby field to airlift the pedestrian to a local hospital as a trauma alert. Officials said he was treated for a broken right leg.

The Cordon family took a 7News crew to the scene of the crash, Tuesday night.

“We’re coming up,” Cordon said as he drove by the corner where the white car cut him off.

Moments later, he stood at the spot where the pedestrian was struck.

“He flipped over. He ended up here,” Cordon said while showing 7News cameras. “It looks like dried blood.”

Cordon added that he and his daughter were protected by God and hopes the man recovers from his injuries.

“I am praying for him that he makes a full recovery,” he said. “Slow down, please. Everybody has kids out there. Everybody’s parents, and everybody’s trying to live.”

The business owner used his car to temporarily cover the hole left behind from the crash, but it has since been replaced with a sheet of plywood.

Police sources said the 43-year-old victim is recovering from his injuries at a nearby hospital.

7News sources said the 35-year-old driver was given a reckless driving citation.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.