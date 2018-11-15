Dashcam video captures out of control car crashing on I-95 in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. — Several people were hurt after a car spun out of control and crashed on Interstate 95 in Pembroke Park.

The entire crash was captured on dashcam video provided by a 7News viewer David Gmach, Wednesday morning.

A car can be seen in the video losing control and flying across several lanes before slamming into two other vehicles.

Florida Highway Patrol deputies said one person was ejected from the force of the impact. They remain at Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition.

Two other people were hurt in the crash.

Deputies shut down several southbound and express lanes as they investigated and worked to clear the scene.

The roadways have since been reopened.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.