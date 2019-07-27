Dashcam video captures car slamming into landscaping truck on Turnpike

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver’s dashcam recorded the heart-stopping moments a car zoomed off an on-ramp and crashed into a landscaping truck on the Florida Turnpike in Coconut Creek, sending two people to the hospital.

Daniel Ferruzola said he never expected to capture such a frightening moment.

“I could be dead, you know? It’s such a horrible thing,” he said.​

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the violent wreck took place on the southbound lanes near Exit 67, Monday.

The driver said he was off for the day and driving his truck with his 7-month-old daughter to buy his mother a birthday cake.

All of a sudden, Ferruzola said, he looked up and saw a black car flying down the on ramp and onto the Turnpike, suddenly slamming into the landscaping truck.

“I was in shock. I mean, it was a huge impact to this truck,” said Ferruzola.

The impact was so severe that it sent the black car spinning onto the grass and left it crushed and mangled.

“The car was just driving down the ramp, and then it looks like they just lose control, went over the grass and get onto the Turnpike, and then hit the truck on the side,” said Ferruzola.

That’s when Ferruzola pulled over. His back window camera captured good Samaritans rushing to help.

Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Rescue units arrived shortly after and rushed two victims to the hospital, one by air and another by ambulance. As of Saturday night, their conditions are unknown.

Now, as troopers investigate what happened, Ferruzola said he’s thankful he and his daughter are OK and hoped the victims have a speedy recovery.

“I’m sure it was an accident. I’m sure these guys didn’t come out to hit someone intentionally, but yeah, it’s just a terrible thing,” he said.

The crash remains under investigation

