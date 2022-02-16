DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A road rage incident ended with a sudden swerve, police said, and it was caught on camera.

Try not to blink while driving in South Florida, because something like this can happen at any second.

“It seemed like it was road rage,” said the witness.

Just ask this man. He witnessed the madness last week in Davie.

“Scared to death,” said the witness about how he felt. “I was about to jump out of the car, and then I pulled right over and called 911.”

His dashboard camera caught what his eyes also saw on South University Drive.

“You’re trapped under the overpass, and everything echoed,” said the witness.

Opting not to give his name, he’s sharing his story and video exclusively with 7News.

He was heading to dinner.

“I heard the motorcycle revving his engine behind me,” said the witness.

He said he sensed something was about to happen.

“I witnessed the whole accident right here, right in front of me,” said the witness.

The Audi appeared to be steering straight into the motorcyclist, sending its driver airborne and into the grass.

“Lucky to be alive,” said the witness.

Seeming to be OK, he had a second obstacle heading his way, those in the car that just hit him.

“They’re very upset with the motorcyclist,” said the witness.

According to police, the driver of the Audi had his fists balled and walked at that motorcyclist in an aggressive manner, based on the biker’s statements.

The witness watched in his vehicle, his dashcam continuing to roll.

“So the police come,” said the witness.

Davie Police arrived, along with fire rescue, and within minutes, 29-year-old Rudd Bascombe was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, putting the punctuation on a wacky, dangerous day in Davie.

“South Florida is the Wild West of driving, seems to be lawless,” said the witness.

Bascombe has bonded out of jail and faces charges of aggravated battery. He has a trial pending.

