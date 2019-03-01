‘Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle’ light projection show coming to Universal Orlando

“Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle,” a dynamic, all-new light projection experience, comes to “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Universal Orlando Resort has announced a new light projection show coming to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

The projection show, entitled “Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle,” will feature a “mesmerizing display of light, music and special effects, unleashing the darkest creatures and villains, including the powerful Dark wizard Lord Voldemort.”

Universal Orlando says the show demonstrates the darker side of the Wizarding World and is a departure from “The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle” and “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” shows.

“Guests will be asked to summon their inner strength and bravery in the face of in the face of the Dark Arts as some of the awe-inspiring moments inspired by the films come to life,” Universal Orlando said in a statement.

The show will feature a musical arrangement conducted by William Ross and recorded by the London Symphony Orchestra.

The show is scheduled to take place later this year.

