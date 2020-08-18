Daniella Levine Cava, Esteban Bovo headed into runoff election for Miami-Dade mayor in November

MIAMI (WSVN) - Daniella Levine Cava and Esteban Bovo are headed into a runoff election for Miami-Dade County mayor in November’s general election.

Neither Levine Cava nor Bovo, both current Miami-Dade County commissioners, garnered the required majority to be elected mayor during Florida’s primary on Tuesday.

Levine Cava is seeking to become the county’s first female mayor, and she was first elected to her position in 2014.

Bovo was elected commissioner in 2011 after previously being elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2008.

The winner will succeed current Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, who will vacate the position due to being term-limited.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.