DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Dania Pointe will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday with over 260 positions up for grabs.

Fifteen businesses will be looking to hire employees at the job fair taking place at The Lawn at Dania Pointe, 139 S. Compass Way in Dania Beach.

The job fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Some interviews will be conducted on-site.

Participating employers include Marriott and AC Hotel, Lime Fresh Mexican Grill, Ocean One Bar & Grill, Sprouts Farmers Market and Starbucks.

