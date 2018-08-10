DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who, they said, swiped cash from a cashier at a Walgreens in Dania Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the subject approached the counter of the pharmacy, located near Stirling Road and South Federal Highway, and handed cash to the clerk to buy a pack of gum, July 16.

As the employee rang up the purchase, officials said, the thief reached for the drawer and managed to grab an undisclosed amount of cash before the clerk slammed it shut.

The subject then fled the business.

Investigators said the crook stands about 5 feet 8 inches tall and has a thin build. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve jacket, pants, sunglasses and a floppy camouflage hat.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

