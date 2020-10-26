Dania Beach residents express frustrations after city provides short-term fix to standing water

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in a Dania Beach neighborhood are expressing their frustrations from the standing water in their flood-prone area and say they are ready for a long-term fix.

The City of Dania Beach brought a vacuum truck into the neighborhood to get the flood water out of the area, but residents said it’s not enough.

It was clear skies on Monday morning, but the flooding from the weekend remained.

“You see? We are in a swamp,” said one resident.

“This is extraordinary right now,” said another resident. “This is way beyond.”

Resident Mitch Thervil said he has gotten used to the lasting conditions.

“People come with their little rowboats sometimes when it gets too crazy during hurricane season,” he said.

Other residents, however, said this weekend’s latest storm remnants are different.

“Even during the hurricane it’s not this bad,” one resident said.

Vacuum trucks have since been sent to the neighborhood to try and pump some of the water out.

The assistant city manager told 7News the public services director and city engineer have dedicated all resources to mitigate flooding.

“The water goes into the backyard and it messes up our plants and gardens and stuff like that,” said Thervil.

“They have to fix the drain system, find a way where to send the water,” said resident Bay Levy.

“The city needs to address this issue in a big way,” said another resident.

The City of Dania Beach has acknowledged the stormwater system is inadequate and that they have a drainage improvement project in the works.

The project is estimated to cost $2 million and is set to start in 2021.

