Dania Beach residents displaced by major pipe leak return home

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Dania Beach residents who were forced out of their homes because of a bad water leak, have returned home.

A major rooftop pool problem forced more than 200 people out of their homes during the weekend, and they are finally being allowed to return home.

Tyler Terens walked down the hallway to his apartment for the first time since a pipe burst under the rooftop pool Friday night.

The leak sent thousands of gallons of water rushing through the walls of the building.

Terens was not home at the time of the leak but returned home to a massive scene.

“There was obviously like 10 fire trucks,” said Terens. “About 27 police cars were here, so I knew something was wrong.”

When he went upstairs to his apartment, he said the mess was impossible to miss.

“When we got let onto our floor, the entire rug was just sopping wet,” said Terens. “I mean, it just looked like someone had just doused the whole thing with water.”

Cellphone video showed water pouring down the elevator door and standing water in the hallway.

Fortunately for Terens, his personal belongings were mostly OK.

Others were not as lucky.

“The water is clear into the living room and standing water,” said one resident. “My rug that’s in there is going to be trashed.”

Residents have placed blowers in the hallway and giant dehumidifiers in their bedrooms and bathrooms.

7SkyForce showed a now empty pool on the roof of the building.

While residents work to get back to normal, they are not sure how much longer they will be calling the Place at Dania Beach home.

“I don’t know if I’m going to renew my lease,” said Terens. “Maybe the fact that the pool doesn’t have any water left in it, I’d love for my rent to be knocked down, but there’s a possibility that I might be looking to find a new place to live.”

The management company of the building has not made any comments.

It is unclear how much longer the cleanup process will take.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.